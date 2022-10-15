Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

EHC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 434,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,418. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.