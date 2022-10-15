ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

ENN Energy stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

