ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
ENN Energy stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $79.66.
ENN Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENN Energy (XNGSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.