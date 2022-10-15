Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Price Performance

ERELY remained flat at $8.50 during trading hours on Friday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

