Ergo Price Tops $2.20 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00011496 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $134.15 million and $678,209.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00265683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00120073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00733119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00571486 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00255145 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,033,521 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

