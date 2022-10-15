Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.33

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $1.87. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 10,582 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
