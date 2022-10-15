FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,013. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FedEx

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

