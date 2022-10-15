Financial Comparison: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

GDS has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -18.23% -6.63% -2.25% Yalla Group 28.81% 23.66% 21.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $1.23 billion 2.16 -$184.02 million ($1.41) -10.05 Yalla Group $273.14 million 1.71 $82.59 million $0.47 6.74

This table compares GDS and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GDS and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 5 4 0 2.44 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $45.07, suggesting a potential upside of 218.07%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Yalla Group beats GDS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

