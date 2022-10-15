Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Stock Price Down 4%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

