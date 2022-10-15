First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance
First Trust BICK Index Fund stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $35.79.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
