First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $118.56

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.56 and last traded at $120.88, with a volume of 69350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.
First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.07.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.
About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund
First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.
