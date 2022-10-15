First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
RNMC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $30.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF
