First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

RNMC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $30.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000.

