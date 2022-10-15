Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Down 3.5 %

FIVE stock traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. 797,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 3.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

