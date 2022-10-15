FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Up 68.1% in September

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

NYSE FMC traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 844,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. FMC has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $140.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

