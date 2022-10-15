ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FORG. Mizuho lowered shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

NYSE:FORG opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 327.7% during the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,001 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,476,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 566.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 223,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

