Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,001.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 404,100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.49.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

