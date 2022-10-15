Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSSI remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,511. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 759,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 46.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 169.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 544,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 217,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

