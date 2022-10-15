Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Franchise Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Franchise Group worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,298.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Franchise Group Stock Down 2.9 %

FRG stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

