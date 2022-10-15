Freemont Management S.A. Invests $156,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,800,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

