Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $745.48

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 745.48 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 764.20 ($9.23). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 728.20 ($8.80), with a volume of 2,029,416 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.88 ($11.38).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,421.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 733.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 745.32.

Fresnillo Cuts Dividend

About Fresnillo

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.04%.

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.