Fruits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $430,110.00 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $238.57 million and approximately $430,110.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.17 or 0.27354228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

