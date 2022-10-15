FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Profile



FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

