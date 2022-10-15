FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.19.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $204.26 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

