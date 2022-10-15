FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $122.58 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

