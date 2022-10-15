FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 130 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

