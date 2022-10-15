FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,235 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cognex by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

