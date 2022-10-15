FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 495 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

