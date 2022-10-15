GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $5.21 during midday trading on Friday. GB Group has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

