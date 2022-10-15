Geegoopuzzle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.69 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $24.69 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.48 or 0.00054784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 8.40792182 USD and is up 11.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,939,836.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

