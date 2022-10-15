Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gentherm has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Gentherm by 6.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

