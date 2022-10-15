GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.15 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $94.15 million and approximately $5,460.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.47 or 0.27232158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010636 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.07400844 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,914.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

