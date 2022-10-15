Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.67.

Shares of TSE GIL remained flat at C$41.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 248,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,691. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.10.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

