Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.23 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 91.04% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $406,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.