Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.23 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $406,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $49,000.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.