Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.38.

GLOB stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. 264,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,824. Globant has a 52 week low of $158.86 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,276,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

