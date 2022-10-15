Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.90 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $280.90 million and $1.49 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $108.89 or 0.00570818 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

