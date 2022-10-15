Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.76 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $280.76 million and $1.59 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $108.84 or 0.00569266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

