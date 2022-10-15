Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 19,272,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

