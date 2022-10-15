Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,599 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,708,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $909,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. 3,693,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,791. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

