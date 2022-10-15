Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

Schlumberger Trading Down 4.6 %

SLB traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 11,511,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,515,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

