Goldfinch (GFI) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $350,216.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,105,448 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

