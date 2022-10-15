Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Goldsource Mines Stock Performance

GXSFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011. Goldsource Mines has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

