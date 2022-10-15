Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $252.18 million and $3.45 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

