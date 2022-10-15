Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,779,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCU traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,283. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

