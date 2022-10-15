GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Up 103.6% in September

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 672,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenBox POS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth $139,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in GreenBox POS by 71.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GreenBox POS by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in GreenBox POS by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GreenBox POS by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenBox POS Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of GBOX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 276,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,577. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenBox POS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

