Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 2,521 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradyne Trading Down 5.0 %

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.30.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.