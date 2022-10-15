Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $262,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 8,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,742,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

