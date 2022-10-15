Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 1,024 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average is $211.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

