Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $242,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBNC stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $834.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

