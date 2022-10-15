Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $329,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

NYSE TREX opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

