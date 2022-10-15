GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Price Performance

GRNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 268,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GreenLight Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,061,224 shares of GreenLight Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $11,999,998.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,919,155 shares in the company, valued at $62,403,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $245,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 1,587.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

