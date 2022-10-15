GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Price Performance

GRNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 268,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GreenLight Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,061,224 shares of GreenLight Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $11,999,998.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,919,155 shares in the company, valued at $62,403,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $245,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 1,587.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About GreenLight Biosciences

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.