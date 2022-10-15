Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,885.00

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $41,885.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00265683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00120073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00733119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00571486 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00255145 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

